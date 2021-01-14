There's no denying it now. Future's next project will more than likely be Monster 2, a sequel to the mixtape many deem to be among his finest projects. While lining up a second chapter can be somewhat of a gift and a curse, it seems as if Future knows what he's doing, having re-enlisted both Metro Boomin and DJ Esco for the creation process -- both of whom having played an integral role in making Monster such a hard-hitting classic.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With momentum already underway, Future has officially come through to kick up further hype for the anticipated sequel. The High Off Life rapper was recently spotted rocking an interesting outfit, a custom varsity jacket on which Monster 2 is emblazoned. While it's not exactly what you'd describe as "concrete information," it goes a long way in confirming that the album is a reality, one that will likely arrive sooner than later given Future's prolific work ethic.

So what should we expect from this one? Given that Monster stands among Future's darkest bodies of work, it wouldn't be surprising to see that same quality retained for the sequel. It should be interesting, especially considering that High Off Life was one of the rapper's more musically uplifting efforts -- a quality that admittedly left some fans wanting more. After all, there remains a certain fondness for "Sad Future," a presence that tends to favor melancholic, dark, and unsettling production. We can only hope that Future begins teasing a few of the project's upcoming tracks, as he tends to do whenever he's in album mode.