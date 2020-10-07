Future Joins Travis Scott, Young Thug & M.I.A. On "Franchise" Remix

It appears that Utopia, if that is the name of Travis Scott's forthcoming album, is coming soon. Just a little over a week after fans finally received the long-awaited "White Tee" collab with Young Thug, formally known as "Franchise," the rapper is back with the remix enlisting Future for some assistance. Future simply adds his sauce into the mix with an additional verse while the original verses from the songs remain. Rumors of the remix have been circulating across the Internet all week, though Trav only confirmed the track's existence 20 minutes before releasing it.

It's been a busy few weeks for Travis Scott which could be a strong indication that his new album could arrive before the end of the year. He's fresh off of his McDonald's collaboration that had several locations selling out of basic ingredients. Meanwhile, he also penned "The Plan" for Christopher Nolan's new movie, The Tenet.

Quotable Lyrics

Fully loaded totin' magazine, yeah

Bitch, I'm rolling and I'm off codeine, yeah (bitch, I might be)

Pussy good and deep, she belong to the streets

Swag in Tokyo and the plug Japanese