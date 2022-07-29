Future Joins Swedish House Mafia & Fred Again... On "Turn On The Lights Again"

It's hard to believe that it's been over 10 years since Future broke out. This past week, it was revealed that he surpassed Drake for most amount of platinum albums, which is truly a testament to his longevity and consistency in the game.

"Turn On The Lights" dropped a decade ago, but it was recently revamped by Swedish House Mafia and Fred again... who've dropped a remix of sorts of the record. "Turn On The Lights Again" takes Future's original vocals from the record and turns it into a 4-and-a-half minute into an electronic smash. Fred again... and Swedish House Mafia breathe new life into a decade-old classic with their new remix.

Check out "Turn On The Lights Again" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.