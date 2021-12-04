Future Joins DJ Snake On "U Are My High"

Future Hendrix has been evidently been missing in the fold this year. In fact, 2021 is shaping up to be the first year in his career where Future hasn't pushed out a new body of work. His presence has continued to be felt across the rap game, though. He appeared on Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" alongside Young Thug, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, earning Fewtch his first #1 single of his career.

The rapper's feature run continued this week with his new collaboration with DJ Snake. The French producer locks in with Future for a moody, slow-burning banger that dives into the HNDRXX side of Future. With a dash of EDM sprinkled in, the modernized sampling of The Gap Band's "I Don't Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance" merges perfectly with Future's romantic verse.

Check the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Stackin' the liberty, tall as the Statue of Liberty

Hand you the Benz key, hand you the Lamborghini

You elevated, physically, spiritually

