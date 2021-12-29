During the seemingly neverending Jay-Z Verzuz debate last week, Future confidently agreed that he could beat Hov in a one-on-one hit battle, and as far as younger generations are concerned, Future Hndrxx may be right. The Atlanta rapper's influence over the youth has now taken him to a completely different level than his contemporaries, as he is now the first artist to reach 10 million followers on SoundCloud.

According to RouteNoteFuture has been the most-followed person on SoundCloud for quite a while now. Earlier this summer, he reportedly led the way with 9.92 million followers on the platform, and Big Sean, Wale, and Pusha T all ranked right under him with 9.5 million, 8.32 million, and 81.9 million followers, respectively.

Rapper Future attends Basketball Takeover Party at The Dome Atlanta on March 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams /Wireimage/Getty Images

Reacting to the news of his latest accomplishment, Future addressed his SoundCloud supremacy in a characteristically brief Instagram story post in which he wrote, "THANK U...[heart emoji][eagle emoji]."

Future's ability to grow his following on SoundCloud over the past six months is incredibly impressive, especially when considering that he hasn't dropped any new full-length projects since his Pluto x Baby Pluto collab album with Lil Uzi Vert in 2020. See a screenshot of the Freebandz founder's story below.

Instagram Screenshot December 29, 2021
Future/Instagram

As an artist who preceded the SoundCloud era, would you have ever expected Future to be the most-followed artist on the streaming platform?

[via]