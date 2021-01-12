Future and Lil Uzi Vert have been friends for years, forming somewhat of an unofficial mentor-mentee relationship. This past year, they finally released a full collaborative project called Pluto x Baby Pluto, for which the duo just came through with the "Drankin N Smokin" video. It looks like their work isn't complete though because Pluto just pitched Baby Pluto on one of his crazier ideas.

Knowing that his frequent collaborator can pull out some moves from time to time, Future decided to test the waters on a potential dance challenge, inviting Lil Uzi Vert to join in on Instagram Stories.

"I'm ready to battle whoever @liluzivert," wrote Future, tagging SheLovesMeechie, who often choreographs dance moves to Future's songs. This challenge, in particular, would be to determine who has the best footwork of the two. Judging from the video, Future's footwork isn't too bad, but it definitely could use some work. Uzi has shown on more than one occasion that he's a pretty decent dancer. Sure, he's not one of the best but he's got some moves.

Would you want to see a dance battle between Future and Lil Uzi Vert?



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Most recently, Future's name has come up in conversations after his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey went public with her new beau Michael B. Jordan. Future, himself, has been enjoying time with his new boo Dess Dior, an upcoming rapper, sparking marriage rumors in the last two weeks.