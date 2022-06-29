Future Hits Up Little Havana For "Holy Ghost" Visual

Future was welcomed with open arms in the neighborhood.

Future is one of the most influential artists in the game right now and at 38 years old, he continues to showcase just how talented he really is. His latest album I Never Liked You was a massive success and it features some of his stickiest hooks to date. There are plenty of great songs to choose from on the album, with one of them being the track "Holy Ghost." It's a song with aggressive production that allows Future to shine and offer up equally aggressive flows and catchy lines.

Today, Future dropped a music video for this song, and as you can see, the artist took to Little Havana in Miami for the visual. Throughout the new video, Future can be seen walking throughout the neighborhood all while his supposed girlfriend does chores outdoors. Future also makes good use of his time in the neighborhood as he mingles with the locals who have completely embraced his presence. It's a nice look inside of the Little Havana neighborhood, and it's cool to see Future fitting in seamlessly.

