Future's baby mama drama has recently been popping up in headlines more than ever before. The man has not one, but TWO, paternity lawsuits being levelled at him at the moment. It has been reported that both Cindy Renae Parker and Eliza Seraphin are claiming that Future is the father of their children. Future has been trying to get these cases tossed by pleading that these women are simply trying to extort him for money.

On Friday, Future released a new song with Lil Durk entitled "Last Name", which seems to address these allegations. The song starts with an intro in which Future argues that he's a stand-up guy who takes care of his own:

"This ain't a diss song, this a real song

Nigga, we ain't runnin' from no responsibilities

I take care of families

I'm embarrassed over this mess that I done caused"

In the first verse, Future calls out the women who try to latch on to him and his money after he has slept with them once. He'll go as far as to point out that he wouldn't even know the names of these alleged baby mamas if he weren't caught up in court proceedings over them. A Genius contributor noticed that in a snippet of "Last Name" that was shared before its official release, Future rapped "I don't know her name but she had my child." However, in the final version, he switches up the second half of the line to "she wanna have my child," perhaps to avoid his lyrics being used against him in court.

"Fuck the bitch once, now she wan' cry

Snitches told the feds, I had an alibi

Brokenhearted, fuck my bitch every night

I don't know her name, she wanna have my child

Laughin' to the bank, got me runnin' wild"

Future's second verse could be interpreted as him expressing his refusal to give these women the attention they desire. Future has abstained from making any public comments about the paternity suits, instead preferring to settle matters in court. Simply having their names mentioned in headlines and articles might benefit the baby mamas if they were trying to drive traffic to their social media accounts. In this verse, he rather explicitly references Eliza Seraphin naming her son Wilburn, which is Future's last name.

"Public conversation got you touchin' clouds

Popped the wrong pill, hit the wrong dial

Ain't no visitation, waitin' for the trial

Took my last name, this ain't 'bout the child

Real classy Jazzy, real don't do no trollin'

Gotta treat you like you dead when you playin' bogus"