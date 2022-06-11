When "Maybach" by 42 Dugg featuring Future dropped in 2021, the 38-year-old rapper let us all in on something. In his verse, when he rapped, "Magic City, I'm the owner," he was referring to one of the hottest nightclubs in Atlanta. Voted America's Most Important Club by GQ, the spot is known for its talented dancers and celebrity visitors.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Future loves mentioning the business in his rhymes, he even has a song that's titled "Magic City Monday." The establishment is, without a doubt, close to his heart. So much so, that people are trying to reach him through the location.

The club's official Instagram page posted a pic that had social media users cracking up. The image was of an envelope addressed to Nayvadius "Future" Wilburn-- although they spelled his first name incorrectly. The page captioned it, "@future come pick up your mail Mr. Owner."

Following the post, several social media outlets have shared it on their platforms, bringing in thousands of likes. The I Never Liked You artist himself also caught wind of it and shared it on his IG story for his 20 million followers to see. He also commented on the post, but it has since been deleted.

What do you think lies in the mystery envelope for Future?

In recent news regarding the father of seven, earlier this month it was revealed that his hit song, "Wait For U," was actually Kanye West's first. According to the producer, ATL Jacob, Ye fell in love with the beat but never finished the record. Then, it fell into the hands of Future, who knew exactly how he wanted to execute it.