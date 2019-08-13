Why/how does Future continue to get himself wrapped up in all these insane situations. It feels like there's always some crazy shit happening in the man's life -- even when he's not directly involved. This weekend, a number of his fans were excited to see some new music pop up on the Atlanta rapper's official Spotify profile. The song, titled "Ausländer 2," had not previously been announced from the Freebandz General but new music from him is always welcome. When we went to check out the new cut though, we were surprised to hear that the song actually has nothing to do with Big Fewtch. In fact, we're not quite sure how it made its way onto his page.

According to XXL, "Ausländer 2" was written by a 15-year-old German YouTuber called Yunus Emre Nalci. The track is entirely in German and includes parody bars about garlic Turkish sausages, yogurt, pet cats, and more. If it were Future rapping about those things, fans would probably still be confused but this dude sounds nothing like the DS2 icon.

Nalci has reportedly confirmed that he did not hack into Future's official page, noting that he found out about the mix-up along with the rest of the rapper's fans. "I suddenly got a lot of Instagram messages from friends and strangers with screenshots of Future's Spotify profile," he said. "I'm pleased about the attention, but it was definitely not hacking."

The song has since been removed from Future's page. Listen to it below.