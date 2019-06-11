Future Drops Muddy Visuals For "XanaX Damage"

Future releases three new videos from "Save Me."

Future is one of the most elusive artists of our generation. He continues to reign atop Atlanta's crowded roster of talent despite a good chunk of people wishing he would return to his peak form. From 2014 to 2015, Big Fewtch was on top of his game and although he has slightly dropped, so many of us look forward to his new music to see what direction he'll move closer to. Will we ever get another DS2 in our lifetimes? Save Me was released last week and the general consensus is that it isn't one of Future's best projects. Starting off with "XanaX Damage" (which we seriously wish was about 1-2 minutes longer), Hendrix has just unleashed a triad of new videos directed by Henri Alexander Levi.

There is a clear theme to all three of these clips. "XanaX Damage" was the first of the bunch to release. The visuals shift between muddy and distorted filters to HD clear images of Future singing into a telephone on the floor. As one of the most emotional songs on the entire extended play, Pluto's performance is on point in the video. His eyes are closed and he convincingly sings each word with despair and sadness.

