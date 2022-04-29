After what felt like an eternity, Future finally came through with a new album this week. I Never Liked You is 16 songs in length with collaborations alongside the biggest stars in hip-hop, including Drake and Kanye. Needless to say, fans are loving the project as a whole but it seems that Fewtch has more heat he's preparing to unleash.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Future's close friend and collaboratorYoung Scooter may have let the cat out of the bag when it comes to the deluxe edition of the rapper's new album. After showing support for the release on Instagram, a fan quickly noted how Scooter and Future need to drop some new music together. Shortly after, Scooter indicated that it would be arriving on Monday with the deluxe edition of the album.

Rumors began floating around this week that Future was preparing to come through with a double whammy of projects as he did with Future and HNDRXX in 2017. There's no confirmation to the rumor but if true, that means that there'll be a flood of new music from Future to ride out to this summer, in addition to the deluxe that Scooter suggested would arrive at the top of next week.

Regardless, the latest from Future is an excellent step forward in his artistic evolution from High Off Life, which many felt was rather underwhelming at the time.

Let us know your favorite track off of I Never Liked You below.