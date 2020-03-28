Future and his family's FreeWishes Foundation have teamed up with a local Atlanta sewing collective to create masks for hospital workers and coronavirus patients amid shortages caused by the pandemic. As the world adjusts to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, many hospitals are experiencing unparalleled shortages of medical equipment and supplies, including surgical masks that prevent infected patients from potentially spreading the virus to others. In order to give back and ensure that Atlanta hospitals have the necessary supplies they need, Future has partnered with Atlanta Sewing Style through his FreeWishes Foundation for the #MaskOn campaign.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

"Future's FreeWishes Foundation recognizes how alarming and critical the need is for medical equipment, so Future and his foundation has stepped in to donate and help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients currently hospitalized," a statement from the foundation reads. "The foundation has collaborated with Atlanta Sewing Style, a community of over 500 local sewists and designers who will create, cut, sew and deliver the much-needed masks to local hospitals."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox

“There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community,” Future's mother, Stephanie Jester, said in a press release. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.” Future's sister and co-founder of their family's foundation, Tia-Wilburn Anderson, also addressed the pandemic. “It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," she stressed. "This is why our family created the foundation." Big ups to Future and his family for their generosity during these stressful times.