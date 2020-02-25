Mitchell & Ness and Bleacher Report have teamed up with eight hip-hop artists for a limited collection of basketball jerseys and gear inspired by their hometown teams. For instance, The Diplomats put their spin on a blue and orange New York jersey, while Future created an electric Hawks jersey with a nod to "Zone 6" on the back.

Other artists/teams featured in the collection include: E-40 x Golden State Warriors, ScHoolboy Q x Los Angeles Lakers, Big Sean x Detroit Pistons, Wale x Washington Wizards, DJ Khaled x Miami Heat and No Limit x New Orleans Pelicans. Each of the special edition jerseys are on sale now for $175, but there are also t-shirts, shorts and hats included in these collections.

Scroll down for a look at the eight jersey designs and click here to check out all of the gear.

