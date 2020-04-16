Future Delivered A Hedonistic Banger With This "Purple Reign" Cut

"If you care about her, put her in designer," so says Future on "Drippin (How U Luv That)" which is essentially the Future Manifesto. The rapper only knows how to live in luxury and shower his girl similarly, perhaps with a perky here and there.

The rapper has been on a mission to add each of his fan-favoured and critically-approved mixtapes to streaming platforms, making each less elusive. After adding Beast Mode 2 to streaming services, and then doubling back with 56 Nights, he's returned once more with Purple Reign. The 2016 mixtape was stacked with fan favorite records like "Wicked," "Perkys Calling" and "News or Something." For TBT today, we're celebrating the Purple Reign re-release with the dripped and drugged out "Drippin," though. Future pleads with the listener to believe his immense flex with a somewhat garbled hook, whereas verses are choppy and short alongside jumpy piano keys and stuttering hi-hats.

Let us know your favorite cut off Purple Reign in the comments, and re-visit the mixtape here.

In related news, Future recently confirmed that his new album is titled Life is Good. This, while he deals with a plethora of (alleged) baby mama drama.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna count some paper everyday I wake up

I can’t get no sleep, I’m runnin’ these bands way up

Louboutins on my feet gettin’ laced up

Hublot wrapped around my wrist, it’s perfect timer

Hublot wrapped around my wrist, I’m tryna find her