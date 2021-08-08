Future Connects With DJ Swamp Izzo On "3 Cell Phones"

DJ Swamp Izzo has been hustling hard over the years which has now led to his signing with Cash Money records. To commemorate the deal, Swamp Izzo unveiled his brand new single, "3 Cell Phones" with Future. Backed by muddy production, Future sounds like he's in his original form, detailing his relationship with drugs and women in a nonchalant manner.

"Izzo’s been a part of our family for a long time now,” Birdman said of the signing. I’ve always watched how he moved and what he did. He’s put so many major plays in motion throughout Atlanta and hip-hop as a whole. He’s also an incredible DJ, performer, and artist. Everybody’s about to get to know him in a big way this year.”

With the backing of Birdman and Slim, DJ Swamp Izzo is bound to do some incredible things in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa, card bitch, that's for damn sure

Love the fuckin' top shit, that's for damn sure (Woo)

Two chicks while I spit, that's for damn sure

Make a leg lock when I hit, that's for damn sure

