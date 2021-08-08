mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Connects With DJ Swamp Izzo On "3 Cell Phones"

Aron A.
August 08, 2021 16:58
59 Views
00
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

3 Cell Phones
DJ Swamp Izzo Feat. Future

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The newly signed Cash Money artist enlists Future for his latest release.


DJ Swamp Izzo has been hustling hard over the years which has now led to his signing with Cash Money records. To commemorate the deal, Swamp Izzo unveiled his brand new single, "3 Cell Phones" with Future. Backed by muddy production, Future sounds like he's in his original form, detailing his relationship with drugs and women in a nonchalant manner.

"Izzo’s been a part of our family for a long time now,” Birdman said of the signing. I’ve always watched how he moved and what he did. He’s put so many major plays in motion throughout Atlanta and hip-hop as a whole. He’s also an incredible DJ, performer, and artist. Everybody’s about to get to know him in a big way this year.”

With the backing of Birdman and Slim, DJ Swamp Izzo is bound to do some incredible things in the future.

Quotable Lyrics
Choppa, card bitch, that's for damn sure
Love the fuckin' top shit, that's for damn sure (Woo)
Two chicks while I spit, that's for damn sure
Make a leg lock when I hit, that's for damn sure

DJ Swamp Izzo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  59
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Swamp Izzo Future
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Future Connects With DJ Swamp Izzo On "3 Cell Phones"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject