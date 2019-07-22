Future's trending topic today has to do less with what he's done and more about what he didn't do. Footage emerged on the Internet earlier today of the rapper's security guard getting knocked out cold by a few random goons in Ibiza. Unfortunately, the dudes who knocked out his security guard heckled Future for standing in the back. Word got back to Future apparently, and now, he's issued a response to clear his name from the incident.

Future took to his Instagram Story to make it clear that he had nothing to do with the incident. Furthermore, he wants everyone to keep his name out of his mouth in regards to said situation. Ultimately, he clarified that these "fake goons" were actually fanboys in disguise who just wanted a quick photo op.

"Basically these fake goons ask to suck my dick for a picture I toldem NOOOOO," he wrote. That's when the guys began fuming, according to Fewtch. "Apparently they get angry and do sum sucker shit... I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs," he continued. "What they did to security I didn't see period, I'm not a witness to anything," he added. "Leave me out anything have to do with this incident."

According to previous TMZ reports, the guys began spewing racial slurs at Future and his security guard which indicates that it could've been a racially-motivated attack. Considering how Europe is treating A$AP Rocky right now, that doesn't sound entirely far fetched.