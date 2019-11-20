You can't keep a good man down. Future HNDRXX seems to become more prolific with age, and possibly wiser. The jury is still out. On the afternoon of his 36th birthday, the legendary trapper took to Instagram to reveal his next endeavor, Forever Or Never, by way of a black and white teaser. The project appears to feature the entire Freebandz roster, which might suggest that Fewtch will be sliding into the OG role for this go-around. That means we're looking at Nova, Heroin Young, Lil Freaky, and Mayhem of FRSHOFFDASTOVE.

Roy Rochlin/2018 Getty Images

With a fresh musical venture on the horizon, it seems fitting to reflect on Future's major accomplishments in this year alone. For one, his WIZRD project looks to be reaching the year-end round-up with some momentum, though some might have written the dark and brooding project off since its January release. Not to mention Save Me, a brief dose of "Sad Future" that served as an effective reminder that he's simply incapable of leaving his fans in a drought.

Today, with another year of Future having come and gone, perhaps we oughta reflect on the blessings he's contributed to the game thus far. The hits have been numerous, from "Codeine Crazy" to "March Madness," "Mask Off," to "Where Ya At." It's likely everyone has a favorite Future song, and while the purists will neglect to give him his flowers anytime soon, his impact can be felt regardless. Happy birthday Future!