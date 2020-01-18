Now that their romance has been confirmed, Future is enjoying sharing photos of his lady Lori Harvey. The pair have made headlines for months over their rumored relationship, but after the rapper apparently went above and beyond for Lori's destination birthday party, the happy couple is sharing their love with the world.

Lori and a couple dozen of her loved ones descended on Jamaica for her birthday celebrations that included a luxury mansion and an elaborate party. The 23-year-old hasn't ceased in sharing images and videos from her bikini-heavy lavish vacation as she struck model poses alongside her friends Normani, Ryan Destiny, Taina Williams, and Jordyn Woods.

Lori couldn't help but show off a few more hot shots from Jamaica over on her Instagram Story. After she wished stepdad Steve Harvey a happy birthday, Lori uploaded two more images of herself with her friends in bikinis. Then she added another that showed her in a cave, a photo that she wrote was taken immediately after she went cliff-diving.

Future publicly admired Lori's physique and reposted the photo over on his Instagram with the words, "Thank u god." He added a red heart emoji to let everyone know just how thankful he truly is. Check out the photo below with a few more sexy poses from Lori and her girls.