Future Brought Out The Artillery On "Stick Talk"

Things changed for Future the second he dropped DS2. Though the Atlanta rapper had already changed the sound of rap as we knew it, Dirty Sprite 2 cemented his influence and status among rap's elite. DS2 easily qualifies as a classic album in trap music, and hip-hop, in general (though it probably needs a bit more time before that's unanimously agreed upon).

To commemorate the album's anniversary, we're bringing back a classic record off of the project. On "Stick Talk," the rapper basks in the luxury and infamy which has earned him exotic vehicles and wealth. "10 million cash, fuck a friend/ started syrup, I've been geeked ever since/ Gotta keep the heat on the seat ever since," he raps on the hook.

What's even more interesting about this song is that it was playing in Michael Phelps' this song when he made the infamous stank face at the Rio Olympics which spawned plenty of memes.

Quotable Lyrics

I'mma tell a lie under oath

I can see it in your eyes, you're going broke

Oxycontin got her with a body count

Riding in a car I barely can pronounce

