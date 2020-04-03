We've been blessed to receive lots of new music from Future already this year with the Atlanta staple having released his new singles "Life Is Good" with Drake and "Tycoon." With the latter officially hitting streaming services this week, it was time for a classic to officially be added for our quarantine enjoyment. That's right -- we're talking about his iconic Zaytoven collaboration Beast Mode.

The sequel to their highly-successful 2015 mixtape was already available for us to listen to on repeat but now, the rapper is allowing us to re-visit one of our favorites from a few years ago.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Produced entirely by Zaytoven, Beast Mode was originally released for free five years ago. It followed up Monster as the second tape from Future's iconic run on the mixtape circuit, cementing him as a force to be reckoned with in the Atlanta rap scene. A much more concise tracklist was applied to Beast Mode, also swapping bassy productions from Metro Boomin for bouncier chords.

Since its release, BM has been streamed over twenty million times across free online platforms, marking it one of Future's more successful projects of all time. It was about time it made its way onto global streaming services.

Re-visit the classic this weekend.