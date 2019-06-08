Future Basks In Excess In The Track "Extra"

Future weighs in on his excessive lifestyle in the hit-track "Extra." The familiar vocal melancholy carries listeners through the track as Future explains that his significant other is constantly questioning his lavish ways of living. Their lack of understanding is clear as Future feels entirely justified to spend his money on whatever he pleases. The track is supported by a head-bopping instrumental perfect for late night cruising.

"Extra" is yet another budding single off of Future's latest project SAVE ME. The body of work unveils a new facade of the rapper and discusses an array of topics which include Future's womanizing ways, issues with substance abuse, battling the ego and more. The artist truly gets real and transparent in this 7-track tape which allows fans into a darker side of his creativity. Interestingly, amidst the project's macabre, you may find an artist who uses music in a therapeutic way to express himself. It is definitely worth a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

Pour me another one, I cannot slow

Until I can't feel no more pain

Pour me another one, I cannot slow

Until I can't feel no more pain