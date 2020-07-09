The coronavirus may be keeping go-getters from mingling with fellow entrepreneurs and getting their ideas out into the physical world but it doesn't mean we can't re-adjust and learn to hustle in different ways. I'm not talking about influencer marketing or drop shipping, by the way.

Future wants the youth to continue to strive for success, reaching their dreams and encouraging education. In the song "Scholarships" with Drake, the pair of rappers earned scholarships for "ballin' outta control" but, in the real world, Future is giving out monetary grants to the dreamers of this country.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams," said the Atlanta superstar in a press release announcing his latest initiative. "Despite this Covid-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big."

Fewtch will be handing out scholarships to high school graduates who submit personal videos about how the pandemic has affected them and their hustle. Applicants must maintain a 3.0 GPA, reside in Georgia, and be enrolled to attend an accredited college for the Fall 2020 semester.

The maximum prize will be $2,500.

The scholarships will be delivered by Future's FreeWishes Foundation, which was created in partnership with his mother Stephanie Jester. She added, "We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true."

More information is available here.