Future & SZA Come Through For DJ Khaled's "BEAUTIFUL" Music Video

Listeners are hoping to hear more collaborations from SZA and Future after the arrival of "BEAUTIFUL."

Continuing on with his successful GOD DID album rollout, DJ Khaled has been sharing a slew of music videos to accompany some of the project's biggest hits, kicking off with "STAYING ALIVE" featuring Drake and Lil Baby several weeks ago, and now moving on to titles like "PARTY" featuring Quavo and Takeoff, as well as "KEEP GOING" with Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch.

On Tuesday (August 30), the father of two delivered a visual for another fan-favourite from the tracklist, "BEAUTIFUL" featuring Future and SZA, which many listeners have been loving due to its thoughtful blending of both R&B and rap.

"SZA and Future. We need more rap and R&B collabs," one YouTube user wrote in the comments. "That's what the game is missing. Loveeeeeee."

Others pointed out how clean Khaled has been with his releases. "What I like about [Khaled] is that he's always prepared for his projects," they began. "Especially the visual aspect. He don't make us wait for visuals, and in most cases, he drops visuals for the songs we'd expect visuals from. He don't sleep on his music."

The new video begins with Khalid on a romantic date with a young woman, who he continues to remind her how "BEAUTIFUL" she is as they partake in various fun activities together.

For their appearances, both Future and SZA showed out in style, standing on a platform near the water and singing for the camera with complete confidence – check it out above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.