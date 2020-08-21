Future & Swae Lee Partner With Internet Money For "Thrusting"

We received Internet Money's "Lemonade" single featuring Gunna, Nav, and Don Toliver one week ago, and now the record label has returned with their latest drop, "Thrusting." Internet Money is gearing up for the release of their B4 The Storm compilation, so they've decided to whet fans' whistles with this track featuring Future and Swae Lee.

To call B4 The Storm a labor of love is an understatement. Taz Taylor of Internet Money revealed to Complex that they "mixed and mastered the whole album at least fifty different times" in hopes of creating a work of art that fans will continue to enjoy for years to come. On "Thrusting," you'll find an islands-inspired single that gives a laid back, vacation vibe. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me what you want, girl, don't be silent

When you with me, girl, you feel enlightened (Ooh)

Don't be scared, baby, don't be frightened (Ooh, ooh)

Rollin' up the dope, baby, I get the highest (Oh)

I said don't hold back, just enjoy the ride

