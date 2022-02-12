It's Fire Emoji time. Each and every week, we curate a selection of the hottest new hip-hop tracks for your listening pleasure, and this time around, we've got five titles that have been making some serious waves online.

First up is Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's second collaboration of the year, "Bussin," which follows last week's uber-successful "Do We Have A Problem?" and after that comes Future's "Worst Day," on which the father of seven reflects on the downfalls of having too many people to please on Valentine's Day.

Kodak Black also came through with new heat, sharing the two-minute and 51-second-long "Grinding All Season" – a tribute to all of Yak's accomplishments throughout his career, where his braggadocious bars really shine over the beat.

Arguably the highest anticipated release of the week was Fivio Foreign's "City of Gods," featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, which has been compared to both "Empire State of Mind" and "Off The Grid" by listeners so far. Ahead of the song's arrival, the New York drill artist teased that Ye had given him the "feature of the year," and he wasn't exaggerating.

"Now it's time to give 'em hell / Ask my staff, I pay 'em well / This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the 44-year-old relentlessly rapped, seemingly throwing even more shade at his estranged wife's new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Last on this week's round-up is Pusha T's "Diet Coke," which was produced by West and 88-Keys – check it out below, and let us know what Fire Emoji-worthy songs have been on your radar lately.