Future and Meek Mill are coming close to wrapping up their Legendary Nights Tour that ends in Las Vegas on October 5th with YG and Mustard helping to close out the show. Megan Thee Stallion came through for a few tours stops in the last few weeks and was even present for the duo's recent stop in West Palm Beach Florida but seemingly dipped out for their extravagant after-party at Miami's hotspot, Mr. Jones.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Future

A source tells Page Six that Future and Meek Mill dropped "at least $10K" at the club as they sat with beautiful ladies and laughed and talked all night. “They all did shots of Ron Barceló and were just vibing in the VIP area,” the source said. “[There was] no dancing, mostly chatting and laughing with the girls.”

The crew arrived at the club just after 3 AM and Future even had the energy for more performing. “In celebration of his concert earlier in the evening, Future jumped on stage around 4:30am to perform ‘Mask Off,’ ‘Move That,’ and ‘Stick Talk,'” the source continued. “Future left shortly after his performance. Meek left with guy friends and a few of the girls in tow.”

Life of the rich and famous.