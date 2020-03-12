Future and Lori Harvey partied it up Vegas style at a casino night bash at Lori's Los Angeles crib on Wednesday night, dodging the hysteria that ensued amid the rumours that they had gone ahead and tied the knot. Future shared a series of Instagram stories from the event, which he appears to have thrown to celebrate one of his good friend's birthdays. He filmed the unreal view at Lori's mansion, writing, "Happy FBG Day BIG CUZ. love u forever #noigGEE." He went on to post some clips of the casino-style setup, complete with professional roulette tables and card dealers. "Bring Vegas to the crib," he wrote on one of the videos. Lori also brought her followers inside the Vegas-themed evening via Instagram stories, which appeared to be a major success.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The happy couple have been going strong for a while now. While it had already been suspected that the two of them were involved with each other, they made it official when they publicly confirmed their relationship during Lori's birthday trip to Jamaica back in January. Since then, neither of them have been shy about expressing their affection for one another over social media, and there were even rumours spreading recently that they had gotten married.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon

There had already been whispers about their possible nuptials after one of Future's alleged baby mamas revealed that he had told her he was going to tie the knot with Lori. Considering Future's history of never settling down, it's hard to believe that any of these claims are true, but mere speculation was enough to send the Internet into a frenzy. As usual, Future and Lori paid no mind to the chatter, choosing to bask in gambler's paradise instead.