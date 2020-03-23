Model Lori Harvey and Atlanta rapper Future went months keeping their relationship a top secret from the world, but a few months ago, they finally decided to spill the beans. Harvey's life has been at the forefront of gossip rumors for the last year. She has been linked to Trey Songz, Diddy, Diddy's son, and more but it looks like Future may have won himself the trophy after all. He keeps his social media usage at a minimum but fans of Harvey noticed that this weekend, she was hanging with her boyfriend on her Instagram story, confirming their self-quarantine together.

Earlier this year, Lori Harvey moved into a new Los Angeles mansion with Future. As reported by The Blast, the two are toughing it out during the COVID-19 outbreak, taking short trips to stock up on supplies before heading home to the love of their lives.

"Quick errand run then back inside," wrote Lori on a photo upload. Cuddling up to her man in another, Harvey donned herself in an FBG-branded sweatshirt as she referred to the rapper as her "BFF." It sure looks like they got close quickly.

Future has been involved in several paternity battles with alleged baby mamas Eliza Seraphin and Cindy Parker. The latter case has been dropped but in the former, Seraphin does not appear to be giving up so easily. Neither Future nor Lori has commented on the baby mama drama.

