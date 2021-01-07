Future & Lil Uzi Vert's New Video For "Drankin N Smokin" Stars Lil Duval & Casino

Future and Lil Uzi Vert release the NSFW music video for "Drankin N Smokin".

The rollout to Future and Lil Uzi Vert's collaborative project Pluto x Baby Pluto happened primarily through video means. For months leading up to the album's release, the pair of rappers teased its arrival with music video teasers, which would eventually drop alongside the 24-track deluxe project. Continuing to promote the new music before each goes their separate way, Future and Lil Uzi Vert have come through one more time, dropping the visuals for "Drankin N Smokin".

The video starts off with Lil Duval, who makes a cameo. He serves in somewhat of a pimp role, inviting the two superstars to a party at his mansion and telling Future over the phone that he's got six women in each room, and he's got sixteen rooms. The Atlanta-based rapper shows up first, interacting with Casino, the valet, and proceeding to throw dollar bills in the air as dancers surrounded him. Then, Lil Uzi Vert gets pulled over by the cops for pulling a wheelie on his four-wheeler, evading arrest by hopping into another car with his homies. He eventually arrives and turns up with Future, before Lil Duval shuts Casino out of the party altogether.

Watch the video above and let us know how you feel about Pluto x Baby Pluto.