Future & Lil Uzi Vert Get Heated On "My Legacy"

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have spent the last while compiling a collection of intergalactic-inspired bangers, many of which have since been released on the brand new Deluxe Edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto. And seeing as we've already received six new songs from the duo, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the Deluxe's standout cuts, the comparatively intense "My Legacy." Though both parties aren't exactly averse to tackling a bubbly melody from time to time, they're indeed capable of switching it up when the occasion calls for something a little darker in nature.

Here, the pair set out to tackle an urgent instrumental, and Future immediately sets the tone with his opening lines. "Off of the clouds and I’m showing some elegance," he raps. "I put my thumb in her butt for my legacy." No surprise there -- any man who would dare venture to Pluto has no qualms exploring uncharted territory. From that point on, Future and Uzi unleash their respective verses with a relentless barrage of flexes, asserting their dominance over land, sea, and air in equal measure.

If you're looking to check out the Deluxe Edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto but feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content, consider kicking off with "My Legacy." After that, check out the entire project right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got dope and it's not your pedigree

I went shopping, came back with Penelope

Off of the clouds and I’m showing some elegance

I put my thumb in her butt for my legacy

I took a watch and I filled it with sesame