Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drops A Melodic Banger In "She Never Been To Pluto"

Lil Uzi Vert and Future finally came through with their highly-anticipated collaborative project on Friday. So far, Pluto x Baby Pluto has proven to be a hit amongst fans as there are plenty of tracks to digest here. Throughout the tape, we get a nice blend of Future and Uzi's styles, leading to an album with plenty of worthwhile cuts. One of those songs just so happens to be "She Never Been To Pluto," which is one of the melodic bangers on the project.

In this song, both artists come through with some braggadocios verses that speak on their status and ability to attract the opposite sex. The production is upbeat and is in line with what Future and Uzi have rapped over in the past. These elements ultimately come together to form a great track that is perfect for some weekend listening.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

This Rollie don't do no tick-ticky (No ticky)

My diamonds hit back like a frisbee (Frisbee)

And none of my bitches is picky (Picky)

Pat in love with my coupe like it's Missy (Woah)