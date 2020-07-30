In 2017, the collaborative album was starting to feel like a new normal -- though some might not have described that as a net positive, given the inconsistent quality that tended to arise. It got so bad that even high-profile efforts were met with lukewarm reviews. Before long, the game was quietly suggesting that the collab tape take a backseat, a request that was more or less honored throughout the following years. Now, however, the unofficial embargo has been lifted -- lo and behold, Future was among the first to jump into the mix.

Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

While it was initially rumored that Future and Lil Uzi Vert were teaming up for a new single, it would appear that the two rappers have decided to deliver a full project. Even after both parties delivered a collective three albums in this year alone -- two for Lil Uzi, one for Future -- it would appear they've still got gas left in the tank for another go-around.

Of course, collaborative albums seldom find both artists delivering their A-game, but rather two friends having fun in the booth. Though it doesn't always lead to a timeless project, it can serve as a temporary rush of musical dopamine -- and given that we're looking at Future and Lil Uzi Vert here, it's likely we'll get a banger or two out of it. And sometimes, that's all you need. Are you looking forward to the untitled drop from Uzi and Future?