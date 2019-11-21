Future & Lil Durk Invite Us Behind The Scenes In "Last Name" Video

Get a glimpse into Future and Lil Durk's day.

Future just dropped a new video for his single "Last Name" featuring Lil Durk (insert fire emoji). The two recording artists fit well together on the track and do their thing in the visuals directed by Marko Steez. The concept seems like it's almost a regular day for both of the artists including scenes of: driving a Mercedes down the highway, hooping, shopping for shades (such a Future thing to do), hitting the studio and dining out for an epic meal. While it's probably a pretty standard day for either of the stars it makes for a pretty easy watching experience. This isn't an overtly in your face video about bling but it also isn't that type of song.

Future opens the song singing, "I can't go to sleep I'm paranoid, and there's way too many homicides" setting the tone for the track. The vibe of the song and visuals together is calming but emotional at the same time. There is something poignant about the lyrics but underlyingly somber about the sound. In the three and a half minute long clip, you can see emotion written all over both Future and Lil Durk's faces as they sing their respective lyrics. The video allows you to enjoy the music without anything extraneous going on in the background. It seems like the visuals are just a day in the life of these stars and to be honest, it doesn't look bad to me.