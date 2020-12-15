We don't regularly see Future giving birthday shout outs to his children, but the father of seven (?) took a moment to acknowledge his toddler, Hendrix Wilburn. Future and Joie Chavis surprised the world with the announcement that she was pregnant with his child years ago, and the former couple has been happily co-parenting ever since. On Monday (December 14), Future shared a series of photos of their son as he gave the world a closer look at his little boy.

In one photo, Future is seen holding Baby Hendrix immediately after he was born. "Baby HENDRIX. My [red heart emoji]," the rapper penned. "#itsmytwinsbirthday." In another slide, the rapper wrote, "HENDRIX DAY."

Over on her page, Joie wrote, "Happy 2nd birthday to my baby boy Hendrix. I love you so much Pop!" Earlier this year, Joie addressed misconceptions about her life and being called a "gold-digger" because she has children by both Future and Bow Wow. "I always have worked since I was 15-years-old," she said back in March. "I don't know what it's like to not do anything. So, I think that's the biggest misconception and it doesn't bother me at all. Because the people that know me know I'm so much more than that and I show that with my actions. I don't have to scream it out."

Check out the happy parents celebrating their little boy below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram