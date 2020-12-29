There's a new lady in Future's life just months after he ended his relationship with Lori Harvey, and the rapper can't seem to get enough of her. Model and rapper Dess Dior has been spotted in photos with the "Life is Good" rapper and they seem to be enjoying their developing romance. Yet, while they step out in matching outfits to solidify their couple status, the alleged mothers of Future's two youngest children reunited for the holidays.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Eliza Reign has been entangled in a contentious court battle with Future or months as they argued over paternity and child support. While a DNA test reportedly proved that Future is the father of Eliza's daughter, another woman, Cindy Parker, also claims that he fathered her child, as well. However, it's reported that a paternity test has not yet been taken for Cindy's son. She did file a paternity suit against the rapper but abruptly asked the court to dismiss her case.

Eliza and Cindy recently came together for the sake of their kids and shared a snippet of their children being introduced to each other for the first time. The toddlers are about the same age and the proud mothers shared adorable clips of the kids hugging one another. Press play below to check out the family-friendly footage.

[via][via]