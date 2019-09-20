It's one of the best modern-day collaborative albums to have come out of the hip-hop genre. When Drake and Future teamed up to release What A Time To Be Alive, nobody quite knew what to expect. Some fans believed this was a cheap way to replicate the success of Kanye West and Jay-Z's Watch The Throne but ultimately, both projects have gone down in hip-hop history. Drizzy and Pluto have undeniable chemistry. Every time they link up in the studio, magic is made. WATTBA is a modern classic. On its birthday, Fewtch decided to let his supporters in on what happened behind-the-scenes during the creation of the body of work, sharing a video on his socials today.

"4 years ago today," wrote the Atlanta icon, tagging his Canadian homie in the caption. Private conversations between the two rappers, producers DJ Esco and Metro Boomin, and more can be heard as Future marvels over how this album never should have been. Noting that they were in the midst of "changing the game," Future was confident about the album hitting. "We never, ever thought this would happen," he said. "This shit shouldn't have ever happened. Who let it happen? There are so many questions."

Clearly, Drake and Future knew what they were sitting on at the time. Revisit What A Time To Be Alive on its anniversary today and let us know your favorite song off of it.