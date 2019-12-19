Drake and Future are well aware that the people want What A Time To Be Alive 2. As such, they've taken to teasing its existence at every given opportunity, most recently through a video shoot casting call. Now, it's not entirely certain whether we're looking at a full-scale album, an EP, or simply a single -- either way, it's clear that Future and Drizzy have something in the stash, and we're ready for it to come out. But this is the industry, a place where the patient are rewarded. As such, we'll likely find ourselves subjected to a few more teasers before anything full comes to light.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, Future took to Instagram to provide a snippet of a new Drake collaboration, which lasts a grand total of one point two seconds. "N***as swear they passed us, they doin' too much," raps Drizzy, as a beat seems to build. Aside from the caption of "FBG/OVO," there's really not much to go off here, but were we to guess we might say this song is connected to the aforementioned casting call. Should that not actually be the case, perhaps we really are looking at a full-length project. What a time to be alive, indeed.

Be sure to check out the snippet via Future's Instagram story while you still can; if you miss it, try here. Are you excited to see what these two have been cooking up?