Future has earned his place among the game's most respected veterans, having amassed an impressive catalog of studio albums and mixtapes alike. For many, the Atlanta rapper formerly known as Meathead first captured attention with an impeccable mixtape run, one that all but forced him into the conversation of artists to watch. In fact, it could even be argued that Future's mixtape discography is one of the best in the game, with classics like Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights solidifying those claims.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As is so often the case with mixtape-era holdovers, a fair number of our favorites have yet to make the transition onto streaming platforms. Luckily, Future seems intent on ushering the entirety of his catalog into this new age of ours, with The DJ Esco-hosted 56 Nights being the most recent to make the jump. Featuring songs like "March Madness," "Purple Comin In," and "Diamonds From Africa," the project was recorded following Esco's 56 nights in a Dubai jail after he was arrested for marijuana possession while on tour with Future.

Should you be so inclined to do so, load up your DSP of choice and spark up 56 Nights in high quality -- feel free to adjust your playlists accordingly. Where do you think this one ranks in Future's mixtape catalog?