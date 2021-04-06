The Rap couple continues to flaunt their romance as Dess rapped about his support on her recently released track.
For two people who are keeping the details of their relationship close to the chest, we sure do see quite a bit of Future and girlfriend Dess Dior. The pair of lovers like to flaunt their romance with the world, and in true Future fashion, he and his lady are tight-lipped about what goes on in their personal lives. Yet, Future and Dess know how to strike a pose when the cameras are on, and they did just that with their latest set of Instagram photos and videos.
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images
In one photo, Dess is seen sitting on Future's lap as she looks at him lovingly. Future grins from ear-to-ear with his arms around his girlfriend, and in the caption, Dess delivered a line from her recently released single, "Tenin." She wrote, "Call my n*gga MLK cuz he believe in my dreams," before shouting out her latest release.
On the track she rapped, "I just wanna hold my n*gga down till the end / I just a copped a new boutique and bought my mom a Benz / Call my n*gga MLK 'cause he believed in my dreams / Thought you hoes was heatin' up I blew up off a scheme." Check out Future and Dess along with a few reactions to her bar below as some people like seeing the couple together, while others don't want Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name involved.