For two people who are keeping the details of their relationship close to the chest, we sure do see quite a bit of Future and girlfriend Dess Dior. The pair of lovers like to flaunt their romance with the world, and in true Future fashion, he and his lady are tight-lipped about what goes on in their personal lives. Yet, Future and Dess know how to strike a pose when the cameras are on, and they did just that with their latest set of Instagram photos and videos.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

In one photo, Dess is seen sitting on Future's lap as she looks at him lovingly. Future grins from ear-to-ear with his arms around his girlfriend, and in the caption, Dess delivered a line from her recently released single, "Tenin." She wrote, "Call my n*gga MLK cuz he believe in my dreams," before shouting out her latest release.

On the track she rapped, "I just wanna hold my n*gga down till the end / I just a copped a new boutique and bought my mom a Benz / Call my n*gga MLK 'cause he believed in my dreams / Thought you hoes was heatin' up I blew up off a scheme." Check out Future and Dess along with a few reactions to her bar below as some people like seeing the couple together, while others don't want Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name involved.