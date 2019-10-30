First of all, Baby Future is getting so big! Second, his obsession with Michael Jackson is neverending. You may recall a few months ago when Ciara shared a video of her son recreating some of the King of Pop's most iconic dance moves. He clearly has an affinity for the legendary recording artist, perhaps wishing to follow in the footsteps of both his parents, Future and CiCi. For Halloween this year, Future Zahir ended up taking yet another page out of MJ's book, dressing up as the late superstar and bringing his little sister along for the fun.

Earlier today, we showed you Ciara and Russell Wilson's Halloween get-up as two of the most iconic artists in music history: Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Their children followed them closely because now, the Beauty Marks singer is sharing photos of her little ones and their costumes, re-imagining a fierce Jackson duo of Michael and Janet. As reported by E! News, the children were dressed by Michael Costello with Future in a pink tuxedo and Sienna in a pink dress and a feather boa. Needless to say, the New Jacksons will put a huge smile on your face.

This week has been filled with Halloween goodness and, tomorrow night, we're sure to see even more elaborate get-togethers. Who do you think will end up winning Best Costume of 2019?