It has been well-documented that Future and Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn, is quite the dancer. On the red carpet at last year's American Music Awards, lil' Future stole his momma's shine when he started emulating Michael Jackson's moves mid-interview. Ciara has even shared a photo of her son doing MJ's signature tip-toe pose. A year later and it appears that the 5-year-old still has the dancing bug, something he likely inherited from his mom.

Yesterday, Ciara and baby Future went to the Seattle Seahawks game to watch quarterback, Russell Wilson, who is married to Ciara. The Hawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-10, so the spirits were understandably high in the box where Wilson's cheerleaders watched the game from. Ciara posted a video on her Instagram story of Future - wearing a Wilson jersey - dancing ecstatically and impressively, as DaBaby's hit song, "Suge," blasts throughout the stadium.

Ciara also joined her son in executing some intense choreography in another video that she posted on her Instagram page, which she described as a "Mommy and Son Rush Hour Scene." The two playfully dodge each other's swinging limbs in slow motion to Lil Jon, Trick Daddy and Twista's song, "Let's Go." While the whole clip is hilarious and adorable, the highlight has to be when Future turns to the camera and starts screaming at the end.