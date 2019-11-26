Future's been on a roll this year. He kicked things off with The WIZRD before coming through with Save Me. Even then, he continued to deliver top-tier hooks and excellent guest appearances along with an array of artists from Wiley to FKA Twigs, Doe Boy, and more. However, there is one collaboration that the people have been waiting for.

Earlier this summer, a collaboration from Future and Bryson Tiller hit the web but now, it appears as though the song has mysteriously shown up on Future's YouTube account -- or at least one of them. Over the past few years, random Future songs have surfaced online without any of his team promoting it or announcing it. The song, "Wonderful," is currently only available on Future's YouTube page. It's unclear if this will end up on streaming services in the near future.

Its been over two years since the release of Bryson Tiller's last album. A trailer for his album Serenity surfaced earlier this year but we haven't received much else information surrounding the project. Hopefully, it sees the light of day in 2020, if not earlier. Tiller initially pushed the project back in Dec. 2018 after announcing that he wanted to make sure the album was right, for not just the fans, but himself, as well.

If you're curious to hear the new collab, check out Future's "Wonderful" ft. Bryson Tiller via HypeBeast.