Brent Faiyaz has been working on the follow-up to Fuck The World, which might actually end up dropping this year. The singer's released a slew of singles throughout 2021 including the Drake-assisted, "Wasting Time" and "Mercedes" which arrived at the end of the year.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

The singer appears to be in the thick of recording his forthcoming project, which seemingly includes an appearance from Future. Metro Boomin, who likely produced the record, shared a photo of Brent Faiyaz and Future together in the studio on Twitter. Though it's unclear what they're working on exactly, Brent Faiyaz recently stated that he was working on a June 1st deadline for the project. Hopefully, we'll see the release of the record before the summer.

As expected, fans anticipated the forthcoming collab to launch the City Boys summer. "They boutta make you feel bad for being cheated on," one user on Twitter said. Another wrote, "brent faiyaz and future in the studio?! im breaking up w/ my girlfriend TONIGHT!"

Future kicked off the release with his single, "Worst Day." He hasn't released a new project since Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert in 2020 but he's appeared on many records including Drake's chart-topping single, "Way 2 Sexy" alongside Young Thug from Certified Lover Boy.

