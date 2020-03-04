When you have two children with two famous fathers, there will be people who have less than polite comments. Joie Chavis has heard enough gossip, rumors, and insults about her home life to fill a book, and she recently shared a Q&A session where she discussed the misperceptions people have about her. She shares a beautiful daughter with Bow Wow and welcomed her son with Future back in December 2018.

The dancer and fitness guru recently launched her YouTube channel and started things off by answering questions about her professional and personal life. "I think the biggest misconception is, 'Oh, all she cares about is bags and designer this and that or she's stuck up," Joie revealed. "I only feel that because when people meet me, they're like, 'Oh my god, you're so nice, you're so sweet, you're so humble, you're so regular, it's weird.' It's so weird to me because I'm so normal to anybody I'm around."

"Another thing is like, 'Oh, she's a gold digger,'" Joie added. "Or, 'Oh, she's just having these babies to secure a bag.' I always have worked since I was 15-years-old. I don't know what it's like to not do anything. So, I think that's the biggest misconception and it doesn't bother me at all. Because the people that know me know I'm so much more than that and I show that with my actions. I don't have to scream it out." Watch Joie Chavis's full Q&A below.