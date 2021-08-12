Their relationship hasn't traveled the easiest road but it is reported that Future and Brittni Mealy have been calmly co-parenting, for the most part. The pair reportedly broke up back in 2018 and shared a young son, Prince Wilburn, but ever so often, they make headlines after real-world fights make their way to social media. There was the altercation at their son's birthday party back in December 2020 that went viral after Brittni posted videos and photos of the incident, and this week, the pair was back at it.

Brittni shared screenshots of Future allegedly texting their son that his mother is a "hoe," setting off a firestorm of Instagram Story messages from the irate mother.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Then, Future's mom, Stephanie Jester, jumped into the conversation to suggest that Brittni wanted attention and was angry that she wasn't getting her way. Future simply responded, "Pray For Her," and now, the rapper is capitalizing off of the viral moment. Merchandise with those three words was posted to his Freebandz Shop Instagram account, and hours later, Brittni followed up with items to sell that read, "Pray For Him."

The former lovers seem to still be at odds and are allowing the world to have front-row seats, so check out these two letting their petty flags fly freely in rivaling posts below.