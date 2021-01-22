mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Funk Flex Links With Rowdy Rebel For Bar-Heavy "Re-Route"

Erika Marie
January 22, 2021 02:29
175 Views
50
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Re-Route
Funk Flex & Rowdy Rebel

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Flex has returned with another collaboration following his singles with King Von and Fivio Foreign.


Another day, andother roll out from Funk Flex. The Hot 97 icon has been preparing for the release of a string of project he announced on social media, and we've received collaborations with the Fivio Foreign and late King Von. This week, Flex is back with another single and this time, he partners with Rowdy Rebel on a track that comes a little over a month since the latter was released from prison.

Funk Flex recently said that as soon as Rowdy was freed, he'd reach out for a collaboration, and by the look of things, they immediately got to work. Like Flex's previous singles, "Re-Route" arrives with an accompanying visual that features luxury cars and isolated locations. Stream "Re-Route" by Funk Flex and Rowdy Rebel and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Middle fingers to the opps, they know how we rock (Baow, baow, baow, baow)
It ain't no options, R.I.P. to Pop Smoke
If we find out who did it, y'all know we gon' pop them
Red beam, .30, shot 'em, drop 'em, I'm just bein' honest

Funk Flex Rowdy Rebel
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Funk Flex Links With Rowdy Rebel For Bar-Heavy "Re-Route"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject