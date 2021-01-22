Funk Flex Links With Rowdy Rebel For Bar-Heavy "Re-Route"

Another day, andother roll out from Funk Flex. The Hot 97 icon has been preparing for the release of a string of project he announced on social media, and we've received collaborations with the Fivio Foreign and late King Von. This week, Flex is back with another single and this time, he partners with Rowdy Rebel on a track that comes a little over a month since the latter was released from prison.

Funk Flex recently said that as soon as Rowdy was freed, he'd reach out for a collaboration, and by the look of things, they immediately got to work. Like Flex's previous singles, "Re-Route" arrives with an accompanying visual that features luxury cars and isolated locations. Stream "Re-Route" by Funk Flex and Rowdy Rebel and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Middle fingers to the opps, they know how we rock (Baow, baow, baow, baow)

It ain't no options, R.I.P. to Pop Smoke

If we find out who did it, y'all know we gon' pop them

Red beam, .30, shot 'em, drop 'em, I'm just bein' honest