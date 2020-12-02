After posting about his desire to go under the knife to get slim and trim, Funk Flex has become a trending topic. The famed Hot 97 radio DJ recently posted a video of himself undergoing liposuction, and he shared in the caption that after losing 40 pounds, he decided to get rid of those "hard areas" via surgery. "Lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time!" Flex wrote. "I really enjoyed it! @drtonyperkins thank u! Home now sore alittle able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing!"

As we all know by now, the internet is undefeated. As soon as Flex uploaded the video of his liposuction surgery in real-time, the public flooded social media platforms with memes from near and far. There were a few Megan Thee Stallion "Body-ody-ody" nods, and many teased the DJ about having an hourglass figure. Funk Flex took the taunts in stride and even shared a few to his Instagram where he made fun of himself.

In addition to the jokes at his expense, Flex also posted a photo of over three containers of fat that his doctor sucked out of his body. You can check out Funk Flex's posts and a few memes below.