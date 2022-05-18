Funk Flex Kicks Off 2022 Run With Bobby Shmurda Collab "Hitta"

A few weeks ago, Bobby Shmurda stepped up the microphone for his Funk Flex freestyle. However, it turns out that was just a teaser of their new collaboration, "Hitta." Shmurda joins Funk Flex for the DJ's first single of 2022 where he tackles Waka Flocka's "Hard In The Paint" beat -- the same instrumental he rapped over during his Funk Flex freestyle. Many of the bars do sound similar to his May 5th freestyle but Shmurda's voice cuts with clarity and his flow remain sharp.

Funk Flex dished out a slew of singles throughout 2021 but "Hitta" serves as his first under the InFlexWeTrust imprint.

As for Bobby Shmurda, he recently announced that he's out of his deal with Epic Records and is officially independent. Though he said his new album would drop in April, that didn't happen. Hopefully, Bobby comes through with new heat and dance moves for the summer.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't even like to play games, n***a

That's why I came home and bought a K, n***a

I'm choppin' bitches down everyday, n***a

Had a foursome first day on the plane, n***a

Icy like a mothafuckin' A n***a

I look like I came up out the A, n***a

But I ain't fuckin' Gucci Mane, n***a