Hip-hop is still a young genre, though its roots go back decades. However, it was only in recent times that it turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. The work of the forefathers paved the way for the artists of today to reap the benefits and provide for their families. Unfortunately, not everyone has respect for those who had to endure the hardships before record labels showed any interest in rap. Akademiks called out the OGs in the game for not earning their coins during their tenure and described them as dusty.



LL Cool J performs at BET Jams Presents: 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by Nissan, at L.A. Live on June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images)

LL explained to Akademiks in a video shared on his Instagram page that rappers from the 70s and 80s didn't have the resources rappers have today. Labels, accountants, and managers didn't necessarily have faith in the longevity of the genre but LL said that isn't grounds to dismiss the contributions of the elders.

In response, Funk Flex wants to bring the media personality and hip-hop legend together for a sit-down conversation. He praised Akademiks for being a voice for the culture and applauded LL Cool J for his eloquent response.

"@LLCOOLJ BREAKS DOWN THE CULTURE THEN AND NOW IN AMAZING FORM! PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING WORDS OF THE YEAR," he captioned the post before extending an invitation to both to join him on his show to rectify any issues between them.

"WOULD LOVE TO SEE AN ARTIST LIKE AN LL OR ONE U CHOOSE TO HAVE A GREAT NON-CONFRONTATIONAL CONVO ON YOUR PLATFORM OR MINE! WHICH EVER MAKES U COMFORTABLE… U FROM THE TOWN..

YOUR VERY INFLUENTIAL… CANT HURT.. IF THAT DOESNT WORK FOR U I UNDERSTAND! IF ME AND @WHOISCONWAY CAN ARGEE TO DISAGREE… ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE," he wrote.

